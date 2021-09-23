Westpac Banking Corp Acquires 127 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,538 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $3,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,331,348 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,812,997,000 after buying an additional 41,074 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,001,567 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $549,344,000 after buying an additional 39,160 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,568,162 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $287,726,000 after buying an additional 221,513 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,509,032 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $276,877,000 after purchasing an additional 9,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,241,789 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $227,843,000 after purchasing an additional 10,596 shares in the last quarter. 74.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, Director Timothy R. Furey sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.05, for a total transaction of $372,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,489,925.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 12,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.65, for a total transaction of $2,350,110.15. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,353,212.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,534 shares of company stock worth $8,912,599 in the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS opened at $172.92 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.08. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.94 and a 52-week high of $204.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a current ratio of 7.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $183.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.13.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.01. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 31.74%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. Analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. This is an increase from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 42.99%.

SWKS has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.86.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

