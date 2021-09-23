Western Uranium & Vanadium (OTCMKTS:WSTRF) Trading Up 6.4%

Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. (OTCMKTS:WSTRF) was up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.67 and last traded at $2.37. Approximately 87,808 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 100,882 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.23.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.37 and a 200-day moving average of $2.05. The stock has a market cap of $90.94 million, a PE ratio of -59.50 and a beta of 1.65.

About Western Uranium & Vanadium (OTCMKTS:WSTRF)

Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. is a Colorado based uranium and vanadium mining company. It engages in the exploration, development, mining, and production of uranium and vanadium resource properties. The company was founded by George E. L. Glasier on December 29, 2006 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Further Reading: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Western Uranium & Vanadium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Uranium & Vanadium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.