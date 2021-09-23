Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Couchbase (BASE)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Couchbase (NASDAQ: BASE) in the last few weeks:

9/9/2021 – Couchbase had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $42.00 to $54.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/9/2021 – Couchbase had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $40.00 to $50.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/9/2021 – Couchbase had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $43.00 to $50.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/9/2021 – Couchbase had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $37.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

9/7/2021 – Couchbase had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $40.00 to $53.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/16/2021 – Couchbase is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

8/16/2021 – Couchbase is now covered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

8/16/2021 – Couchbase is now covered by analysts at William Blair. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/16/2021 – Couchbase is now covered by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock.

8/16/2021 – Couchbase is now covered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

8/16/2021 – Couchbase is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/16/2021 – Couchbase is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/16/2021 – Couchbase is now covered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Couchbase stock opened at $35.12 on Thursday. Couchbase Inc has a one year low of $28.00 and a one year high of $52.26.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($1.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by ($0.49). On average, research analysts predict that Couchbase Inc will post -2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Couchbase Inc provides software solutions. The Company offers cloud database for business applications on platform which delivers unmatched versatility, performance, scalability and financial value across cloud, on-premises, hybrid, distributed cloud and edge computing deployments. Couchbase Inc is based in Santa Clara, United States.

