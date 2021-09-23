Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Couchbase (BASE)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Couchbase (NASDAQ: BASE) in the last few weeks:
- 9/9/2021 – Couchbase had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $42.00 to $54.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 9/9/2021 – Couchbase had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $40.00 to $50.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 9/9/2021 – Couchbase had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $43.00 to $50.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 9/9/2021 – Couchbase had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $37.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 9/7/2021 – Couchbase had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $40.00 to $53.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 8/16/2021 – Couchbase is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.
- 8/16/2021 – Couchbase is now covered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.
- 8/16/2021 – Couchbase is now covered by analysts at William Blair. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 8/16/2021 – Couchbase is now covered by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock.
- 8/16/2021 – Couchbase is now covered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.
- 8/16/2021 – Couchbase is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 8/16/2021 – Couchbase is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 8/16/2021 – Couchbase is now covered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of Couchbase stock opened at $35.12 on Thursday. Couchbase Inc has a one year low of $28.00 and a one year high of $52.26.
Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($1.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by ($0.49). On average, research analysts predict that Couchbase Inc will post -2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.
