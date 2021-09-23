Wedbush Reiterates Buy Rating for Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD)

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Wedbush in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $18.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 166.27% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.85.

CLSD stock opened at $6.76 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.20. Clearside Biomedical has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $7.73. The company has a market capitalization of $402.08 million, a PE ratio of -15.72 and a beta of 1.55.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.74 million. Clearside Biomedical had a negative net margin of 540.08% and a negative return on equity of 172.83%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Clearside Biomedical will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Bradford T. Whitmore sold 213,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.89, for a total value of $1,468,968.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,529,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,320,632.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Bradford T. Whitmore sold 99,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total transaction of $701,764.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,529,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,920,705.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLSD. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Clearside Biomedical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Clearside Biomedical by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 316,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Clearside Biomedical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Clearside Biomedical by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 6,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in Clearside Biomedical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.06% of the company’s stock.

