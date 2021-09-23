Wedbush Lowers Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Price Target to $160.00

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) had its target price cut by Wedbush from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Silvergate Capital’s FY2024 earnings at $6.21 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Silvergate Capital from a strong-buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Silvergate Capital in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Silvergate Capital has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $119.38.

Shares of NYSE SI opened at $102.02 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $107.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Silvergate Capital has a one year low of $13.50 and a one year high of $187.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.58 and a beta of 2.60.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $42.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.43 million. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 40.03%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Silvergate Capital will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

In other Silvergate Capital news, insider Ben Reynolds sold 11,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.04, for a total value of $1,218,724.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,534,381.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Kathleen Fraher sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total value of $123,624.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,231 shares of company stock valued at $12,214,913 in the last three months. 8.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 207.5% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,939,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,720,000 after buying an additional 1,308,580 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Silvergate Capital by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,771,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,748,000 after buying an additional 498,430 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,756,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,015,000 after purchasing an additional 261,980 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 194.3% in the 2nd quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 1,489,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,749,000 after purchasing an additional 983,076 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Silvergate Capital by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,463,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,079,000 after buying an additional 318,786 shares during the period. 73.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

