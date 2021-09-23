Wedbush Begins Coverage on Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY)

Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) in a research report report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Li-Cycle’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.73) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.57) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on LICY. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Li-Cycle in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an overweight rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on Li-Cycle in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Li-Cycle in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Li-Cycle in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.83.

Shares of NYSE:LICY opened at $10.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.69. Li-Cycle has a 52-week low of $7.69 and a 52-week high of $15.74.

Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($2.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.42) by ($0.46). Equities analysts predict that Li-Cycle will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Li-Cycle Company Profile

Peridot Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Peridot Acquisition Corp. is based in Houston, Texas.

