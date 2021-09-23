Webjet Limited (OTCMKTS:WEBJF) Short Interest Update

Webjet Limited (OTCMKTS:WEBJF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,472,400 shares, a growth of 23.3% from the August 15th total of 2,004,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of WEBJF opened at $3.74 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.91. Webjet has a 12 month low of $2.04 and a 12 month high of $4.81.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. assumed coverage on Webjet in a research report on Monday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Webjet in a research report on Monday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Webjet Limited provides online travel booking services in Australia, New Zealand, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Business to Consumer Travel and Business to Business Travel segments. The company enables its customers to compare, combine, and book domestic and international travel flight deals, hotel accommodations, holiday package deals, travel insurances, rental cars, motorhomes, and cruises.

