Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Trims Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. reduced its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,962 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises 1.5% of Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $12,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 6.5% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 395 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.4% during the second quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC now owns 6,866 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.1% during the second quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 2,390 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.7% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,470 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 3.0% during the second quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 852 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 66.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $452.13. The stock had a trading volume of 40,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,258,477. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $444.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $397.52. The stock has a market cap of $199.87 billion, a PE ratio of 42.51, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $307.00 and a 12 month high of $469.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

COST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $465.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $441.32.

In related news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.40, for a total transaction of $1,637,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,749,858.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total transaction of $1,464,358.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,287 shares of company stock valued at $4,686,519 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

