Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Has $1.57 Million Stock Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. decreased its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,063 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 522 shares during the quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $1,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Allstate in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in The Allstate by 88.9% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in The Allstate during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in The Allstate during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Allstate during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ALL shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Allstate from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Wolfe Research started coverage on The Allstate in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of The Allstate in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on The Allstate from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on The Allstate from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.62.

Shares of ALL stock traded up $1.58 during trading on Thursday, reaching $131.94. The company had a trading volume of 12,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,813,995. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $86.51 and a one year high of $140.00. The company has a market capitalization of $39.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.86.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.62. The Allstate had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $10.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 16.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.00%.

The Allstate announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 4th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to reacquire up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About The Allstate

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

