Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Boosts Stock Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. raised its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 199.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,786 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,184 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $2,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SHW. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 183.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,354,926 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,728,350,000 after purchasing an additional 11,235,603 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 193.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,466,389 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $860,303,000 after buying an additional 2,941,963 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 202.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,459,174 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $851,449,000 after buying an additional 2,314,238 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 187.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,234,606 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $881,268,000 after buying an additional 2,110,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 198.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,364,596 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $644,235,000 after buying an additional 1,573,068 shares during the last quarter. 75.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 7,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.22, for a total value of $2,380,074.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,268,712.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph F. Sladek sold 432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.32, for a total transaction of $130,602.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 215,997 shares of company stock valued at $62,880,055. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

SHW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.75.

NYSE SHW traded up $2.74 on Thursday, hitting $294.73. 13,473 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,255,576. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $218.06 and a 1-year high of $310.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $296.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $281.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.60 billion, a PE ratio of 36.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.08.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 72.71%. The Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.86%.

About The Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

