Water Intelligence (OTC:WTLLF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Water Intelligence (OTC:WTLLF) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Shares of OTC:WTLLF opened at $16.00 on Monday. Water Intelligence has a twelve month low of $5.38 and a twelve month high of $16.89.

Water Intelligence Plc engages in the provision of water leak detection equipment and remediation services. It operates through the following segments: Franchise Royalty Income; Franchise Related Activities; U.S. Corporate Operated Locations; and International Corporate Operated Locations. The Franchise Related Activities segment includes product and equipment sales and business-to-business sales.

