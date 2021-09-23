Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) by 37.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 824,537 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 490,405 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Washington Federal were worth $26,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 72,140 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 29,112 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,765 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Washington Federal in the 1st quarter valued at about $430,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 173,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 45,231 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. 82.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Washington Federal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:WAFD opened at $32.39 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Washington Federal, Inc. has a one year low of $20.01 and a one year high of $34.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.46.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $141.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.97 million. Washington Federal had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 25.80%. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Analysts predict that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Washington Federal’s payout ratio is currently 46.00%.

Washington Federal Profile

Washington Federal, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, insurance, banking, financial products and services. It offers checking and savings accounts, mortgages, credit cards, retirement, money markets, mobile and online banking, real estate and equipment financing, treasury management, and credit solutions.

