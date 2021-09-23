WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) Trading Down 4.6%

WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME)’s stock price was down 4.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $31.51 and last traded at $31.52. Approximately 1,335 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 187,624 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.05.

WKME has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup began coverage on WalkMe in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of WalkMe in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of WalkMe in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of WalkMe in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of WalkMe in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.29.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.10.

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $46.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that WalkMe Ltd. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WKME. Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WalkMe in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in WalkMe during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in WalkMe in the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in WalkMe in the second quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in shares of WalkMe during the second quarter worth $322,000. 55.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME)

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd.

