Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Short Interest Update

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,480,000 shares, an increase of 20.6% from the August 15th total of 12,840,000 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,600,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WBA. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 13.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,869,775 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,122,151,000 after purchasing an additional 6,907,100 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the second quarter worth $168,944,000. Shapiro Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter worth $141,894,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 454.2% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,462,539 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $135,193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eminence Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter worth $110,481,000. Institutional investors own 55.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WBA shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Wolfe Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Truist Securities cut their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA opened at $48.01 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.30. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $57.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $34.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.47 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 1.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.477 per share. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This is a boost from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.30%.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

