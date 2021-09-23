Vonovia (ETR:VNA) PT Set at €69.00 by Berenberg Bank

Vonovia (ETR:VNA) has been given a €69.00 ($81.18) price target by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 27.54% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on VNA. Credit Suisse Group set a €64.00 ($75.29) price target on Vonovia in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €54.00 ($63.53) price target on Vonovia in a report on Friday, September 3rd. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. UBS Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on Vonovia in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €67.00 ($78.82) price target on Vonovia in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vonovia has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €64.92 ($76.38).

VNA opened at €54.10 ($63.65) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is €56.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is €55.32. Vonovia has a 52 week low of €48.57 ($57.14) and a 52 week high of €61.66 ($72.54). The firm has a market cap of $31.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.96.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

