Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Hits New 1-Year High at $42.70

Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $42.70 and last traded at $41.60, with a volume of 131553 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.05.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vivendi in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vivendi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Redburn Partners upgraded Vivendi from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Vivendi from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays upgraded Vivendi from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Get Vivendi alerts:

The company has a market cap of $44.20 billion, a PE ratio of 32.69, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.17 and a 200-day moving average of $35.02.

Vivendi SE engages in the provision of media and telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Music, Canal+, Havas, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, New Initiatives, and Corporate. The Universal Music segment includes sale of recorded music (digital and physical), exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as artist services and merchandising.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Vivendi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivendi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.