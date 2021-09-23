Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Earns Outperform Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on VIVHY. Barclays upgraded shares of Vivendi from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Vivendi from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Vivendi in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Vivendi in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vivendi from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.00.

VIVHY stock opened at $39.88 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.20 billion, a PE ratio of 32.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.63. Vivendi has a 52 week low of $27.02 and a 52 week high of $42.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.02.

Vivendi SE engages in the provision of media and telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Music, Canal+, Havas, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, New Initiatives, and Corporate. The Universal Music segment includes sale of recorded music (digital and physical), exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as artist services and merchandising.

