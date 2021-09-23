Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) VP Claudio Tuozzolo Sells 921 Shares

Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) VP Claudio Tuozzolo sold 921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total value of $117,335.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 47,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,992,004.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Claudio Tuozzolo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 13th, Claudio Tuozzolo sold 1,934 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.01, for a total transaction of $239,835.34.

On Thursday, September 9th, Claudio Tuozzolo sold 1,117 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total transaction of $140,954.23.

On Wednesday, August 4th, Claudio Tuozzolo sold 1,007 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.06, for a total transaction of $119,893.42.

On Monday, July 26th, Claudio Tuozzolo sold 9,183 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.07, for a total transaction of $1,029,138.81.

Vicor stock opened at $133.42 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $119.89 and a 200 day moving average of $101.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.02 and a beta of 0.68. Vicor Co. has a 12-month low of $73.71 and a 12-month high of $133.67.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $95.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.98 million. Vicor had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Vicor Co. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VICR. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Vicor by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,338,118 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $141,493,000 after purchasing an additional 180,296 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Vicor by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,142,788 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $267,233,000 after purchasing an additional 90,837 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Vicor by 1,065.3% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 64,766 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,507,000 after purchasing an additional 59,208 shares during the period. RK Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vicor by 54.1% in the 2nd quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 136,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $14,434,000 after purchasing an additional 47,900 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vicor by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 212,693 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $18,085,000 after purchasing an additional 47,165 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on VICR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Vicor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Vicor in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.20.

Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

