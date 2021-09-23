Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) in a research report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

DSP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Viant Technology from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Viant Technology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Viant Technology in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Viant Technology from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.50.

Viant Technology stock opened at $12.17 on Wednesday. Viant Technology has a 12-month low of $11.49 and a 12-month high of $69.16. The stock has a market cap of $733.30 million and a P/E ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.69. The company has a current ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

In other Viant Technology news, CFO Larry Madden sold 18,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total value of $230,234.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 416,075 shares in the company, valued at $5,205,098.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DSP. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Viant Technology during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Viant Technology during the second quarter worth about $196,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Viant Technology during the second quarter worth about $206,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Viant Technology by 16.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Viant Technology during the first quarter worth about $234,000. Institutional investors own 19.68% of the company’s stock.

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels. The company also offers cloud-based self-service portal that provides customers with transparency and control over their advertising campaigns and underlying data infrastructure; omnichannel demand side platform for ad buyers to manage omnichannel campaigns and access metrics from each channel to inform decisions in other channels; and Data lake, a software and self-service enables customers with differentiated insights, including foot-traffic data reports, multi-touch attribution, and ROAS analytics.

