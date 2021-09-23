Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $21.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 139.73% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised Veru from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Veru in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Veru from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Veru in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.46.

Get Veru alerts:

NASDAQ:VERU opened at $8.76 on Tuesday. Veru has a 52 week low of $2.30 and a 52 week high of $24.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $699.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -875.12 and a beta of 0.63.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. Veru had a negative return on equity of 7.62% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Veru will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Veru news, Director Lucy Lu bought 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.78 per share, with a total value of $32,544.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. RMR Wealth Builders grew its holdings in shares of Veru by 877.6% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Veru during the first quarter worth about $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veru by 1,877.1% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,773 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Veru during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Veru by 58,880.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 8,832 shares during the last quarter. 30.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Veru Company Profile

Veru, Inc is an oncology biopharmaceutical company engaged in developing novel medicines for the management of prostate cancer and breast cancer. Its prostate cancer drug candidates include: VERU-111, an oral alpha and beta tubulin inhibitor, which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration and androgen receptor targeting agent resistant prostate cancer; VERU-100, a novel, proprietary, GnRH antagonist peptide drug formulation designed to address the current limitations of commercially available androgen deprivation therapies (ADT) for advanced prostate cancer; and Zuclomiphene Citrate, an oral nonsteroidal estrogen receptor agonist being developed to treat hot flashes, a common side effect caused by ADT.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Veru Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veru and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.