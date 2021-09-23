Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $20.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $24.00.

VRCA has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.00.

Shares of VRCA opened at $11.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $309.82 million, a P/E ratio of -7.99 and a beta of 2.27. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $7.05 and a one year high of $18.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.16.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.02). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Verrica Pharmaceuticals will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 72.5% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 3,407 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 3,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.44% of the company’s stock.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products for the treatment of skin diseases. Its lead product candidate VP-102, is a proprietary topical therapy used in common skin indications including molluscum contagiosum and verruca vulgaris. The company was founded by Matthew Davidson on July 3, 2013 and is headquartered in West Chester, PA.

