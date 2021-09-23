Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET) Receives C$11.41 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$11.41.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VET shares. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$14.00 to C$13.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$11.50 to C$12.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy to C$13.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$12.00 to C$10.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

VET stock traded up C$0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$10.63. 2,302,877 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,874,266. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$8.75 and its 200-day moving average is C$9.38. The company has a market cap of C$1.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.91, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Vermilion Energy has a 12 month low of C$2.84 and a 12 month high of C$11.51.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported C($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$407.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$332.92 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vermilion Energy will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 642,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 376,700 net acres of undeveloped land, and 613 net producing natural gas wells and 3,034 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 325 net producing oil wells and 3.0 net producing gas wells in France.

