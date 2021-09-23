Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Earns “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $61.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 34.57% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Verint Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Verint Systems in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.38.

VRNT stock traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $45.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 988,468. Verint Systems has a 12 month low of $22.92 and a 12 month high of $52.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -167.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.22.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. Verint Systems had a positive return on equity of 13.51% and a negative net margin of 0.36%. The business had revenue of $215.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Verint Systems will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Verint Systems news, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 2,791 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.17, for a total value of $123,278.47. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,557 shares in the company, valued at $2,498,122.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dan Bodner sold 12,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.17, for a total value of $531,144.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,770 shares of company stock valued at $963,912. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Verint Systems by 1.5% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Verint Systems by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,362 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Verint Systems by 1.7% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Verint Systems by 1.7% during the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 26,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in Verint Systems by 5.8% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 11,351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter.

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

