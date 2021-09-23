Venture Life Group (LON:VLG) Trading 4.1% Higher

Venture Life Group plc (LON:VLG) traded up 4.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 65.80 ($0.86) and last traded at GBX 65.80 ($0.86). 222,489 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 310,386 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 63.20 ($0.83).

The stock has a market capitalization of £70.00 million and a PE ratio of 26.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 78.60 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 85.21. The company has a quick ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 5.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.50.

Venture Life Group Company Profile (LON:VLG)

Venture Life Group plc develops and commercializes oral care products, food supplements, medical devices, dermo-cosmetics, and topical products for the ageing population in the United Kingdom, Netherlands, China, Germany, Italy, Switzerland, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Venture Life Brands and Customer Brands segments.

