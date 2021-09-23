Vega Protocol Reaches One Day Volume of $9.54 Million (VEGA)

Vega Protocol (CURRENCY:VEGA) traded up 20.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 22nd. Over the last seven days, Vega Protocol has traded 7.9% lower against the dollar. One Vega Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $19.18 or 0.00043480 BTC on exchanges. Vega Protocol has a total market capitalization of $31.53 million and approximately $9.54 million worth of Vega Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002266 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.37 or 0.00055254 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.42 or 0.00127902 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002268 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00012676 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.28 or 0.00045981 BTC.

Vega Protocol Coin Profile

Vega Protocol (VEGA) is a coin. Vega Protocol’s total supply is 64,999,723 coins and its circulating supply is 1,644,007 coins. Vega Protocol’s official Twitter account is @vegaprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Vega is a technology protocol and associated crypto-asset for an open, blockchain-backed public network for fully automated end-to-end trading and execution of financial products. The network is secured with proof of stake and implements pseudonymous margin trading using a novel liquidity incentivization scheme based on market forces to solve the problem of attracting and allocating market-making resources in a decentralized system. “

