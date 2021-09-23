Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 87,836 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 1,046,198 shares.The stock last traded at $90.16 and had previously closed at $91.88.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.98.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a $0.142 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGLT. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at $27,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 175.9% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 217.8% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Further Reading: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.