Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Purchased by Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,027 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,607 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $4,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VYM. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM traded up $1.76 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $104.97. The stock had a trading volume of 55,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,571,114. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $77.96 and a 1 year high of $108.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $106.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.77.

