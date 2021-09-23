Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Stock Position Decreased by Regentatlantic Capital LLC

Regentatlantic Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 67.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 216,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 438,562 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 1.9% of Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $61,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 222.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 21,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,131,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,284,000. Finally, Arjuna Capital purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $201,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded up $3.73 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $304.63. The stock had a trading volume of 41,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 842,044. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $215.75 and a 1 year high of $309.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $300.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $281.06.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

