Van ECK Associates Corp Has $772,000 Position in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG)

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its stake in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) by 27.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,292 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in JFrog were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its holdings in shares of JFrog by 208.5% in the second quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 210,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,597,000 after purchasing an additional 142,480 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of JFrog by 29.3% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 265,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,063,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of JFrog by 13.1% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,299,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,162,000 after purchasing an additional 150,605 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of JFrog by 542.9% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 38,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 32,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of JFrog by 2,280.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 392,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,414,000 after purchasing an additional 375,982 shares in the last quarter. 52.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FROG shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of JFrog from $63.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of JFrog in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JFrog from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of JFrog in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of JFrog from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.80.

In related news, Director Jeff Horing sold 74,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total value of $2,798,789.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FROG opened at $35.76 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.70 and its 200-day moving average is $43.52. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.22. JFrog Ltd. has a twelve month low of $33.38 and a twelve month high of $95.20.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $48.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.01 million. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 4.91% and a negative net margin of 17.12%. As a group, analysts forecast that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About JFrog

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

