Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 8,617 Shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX) by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,717 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,617 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust during the second quarter valued at $163,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 15.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,373 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 7.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,672 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 6.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,330 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares during the period.

Shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust stock opened at $22.24 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.66. Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust has a 12 month low of $20.26 and a 12 month high of $25.75.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.0709 per share. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd.

About Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. It was previously known as Eaton Vance Municipal Income Term Trust.

