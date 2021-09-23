Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires Shares of 139,335 Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT)

Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 139,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $953,000. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.26% of Bit Digital at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Bit Digital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $273,000. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in shares of Bit Digital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bit Digital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,040,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Bit Digital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $422,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Bit Digital by 173.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 12,923 shares in the last quarter. 9.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bit Digital alerts:

Shares of BTBT stock opened at $9.59 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.92. Bit Digital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.40 and a 12-month high of $33.00.

Bit Digital, Inc operates as a bitcoin mining company. The company was founded in November 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for Bit Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bit Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.