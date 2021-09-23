Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires New Stake in Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC)

Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 248,317 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $733,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in Enel Chile in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Enel Chile during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Enel Chile during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Enel Chile during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Enel Chile during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ENIC opened at $2.45 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Enel Chile S.A. has a one year low of $2.34 and a one year high of $4.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.92.

Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Enel Chile had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a positive return on equity of 40.98%. The firm had revenue of $954.89 million for the quarter.

Enel Chile Company Profile

Enel Chile SA engages in the development, operation, generation, and distribution of electricity. It operates through following segments: Generation, Transmission, and Distribution. The Generation segment supplies electricity to end customers using lines and substations that belong to transmission and distribution companies.

