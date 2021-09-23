Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 137 Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,453 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 137 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Repligen were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of RGEN. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Repligen by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Repligen during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Repligen by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 291 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Repligen during the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Repligen during the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. 83.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Repligen alerts:

Shares of RGEN opened at $313.10 on Thursday. Repligen Co. has a 52 week low of $138.00 and a 52 week high of $318.03. The firm has a market cap of $17.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 174.92 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $261.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.06.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.27. Repligen had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The business had revenue of $162.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Repligen’s quarterly revenue was up 86.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Repligen Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

RGEN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Repligen from $255.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Repligen from $251.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Repligen from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Repligen has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.17.

In other Repligen news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.75, for a total value of $7,368,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 214,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,222,401.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 4,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.09, for a total transaction of $926,582.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,154 shares of company stock worth $14,144,680. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Repligen Profile

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

Read More: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.