US Bancorp DE Trims Holdings in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

US Bancorp DE reduced its holdings in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) by 54.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,785 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Under Armour by 153.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,201,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,905,000 after buying an additional 5,563,901 shares during the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 369.5% during the first quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 5,246,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,254,000 after purchasing an additional 4,128,787 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 417.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,077,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482,700 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 2,770.4% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,058,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987,236 shares during the period. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour during the first quarter valued at $30,477,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

UAA stock opened at $20.76 on Thursday. Under Armour, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.75 and a 12-month high of $26.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.33.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.18. Under Armour had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

UAA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price target on Under Armour from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price (up from $31.00) on shares of Under Armour in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $26.00 target price on Under Armour in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Under Armour from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Under Armour from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.32.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

