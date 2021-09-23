US Bancorp DE Makes New $29,000 Investment in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,312 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Sally Beauty by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 130,237 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,621,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Sally Beauty by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,766 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 39.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,234 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 7.8% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 15,066 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 62.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE SBH opened at $16.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.23. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.27 and a twelve month high of $25.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.22 million. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 230.45% and a net margin of 6.30%. Research analysts anticipate that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James raised shares of Sally Beauty from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Sally Beauty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sally Beauty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.50.

In other Sally Beauty news, CEO Christian A. Brickman acquired 10,000 shares of Sally Beauty stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.92 per share, with a total value of $189,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 471,136 shares in the company, valued at $8,913,893.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc is an international retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. It operates through the following segments: Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment is an open-line and exclusive-label distributor of professional beauty supplies to both retail consumers and salon professionals primarily in North America, South America, and Europe.

