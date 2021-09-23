United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Price Target Raised to $405.00 at KeyCorp

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) had its price objective lifted by KeyCorp from $390.00 to $405.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on URI. Citigroup raised United Rentals from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on United Rentals from $267.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. raised United Rentals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. UBS Group upgraded United Rentals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $335.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on United Rentals from $360.00 to $342.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $322.64.

Shares of NYSE URI opened at $345.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $336.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $326.41. United Rentals has a 12-month low of $159.01 and a 12-month high of $364.30.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.81 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 29.06%. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that United Rentals will post 21.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in URI. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 78 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 153.3% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 114 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

