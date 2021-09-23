Unido EP Reaches One Day Volume of $459,406.00 (UDO)

Unido EP (CURRENCY:UDO) traded up 10.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 22nd. One Unido EP coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000309 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Unido EP has a total market capitalization of $4.82 million and approximately $459,406.00 worth of Unido EP was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Unido EP has traded 26.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002314 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002286 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.20 or 0.00072160 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $74.20 or 0.00171625 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.36 or 0.00114182 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,030.40 or 0.07009439 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,197.57 or 0.99917864 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $343.15 or 0.00793732 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002633 BTC.

About Unido EP

Unido EP’s total supply is 115,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,121,741 coins. Unido EP’s official Twitter account is @UnidoEP

Unido EP Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unido EP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unido EP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unido EP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

