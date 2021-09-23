Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 127,100 shares, a decline of 19.1% from the August 15th total of 157,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 75,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

ULBI stock opened at $7.41 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.31. Ultralife has a 52-week low of $5.10 and a 52-week high of $11.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.64 and a beta of 1.63.

Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $26.77 million during the quarter. Ultralife had a return on equity of 4.36% and a net margin of 3.77%.

In other news, Director Bradford T. Whitmore acquired 7,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.97 per share, with a total value of $61,265.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Bradford T. Whitmore acquired 5,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.95 per share, for a total transaction of $40,648.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 569,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,523,669.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 38.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ultralife during the 1st quarter valued at $2,873,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Ultralife during the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Ultralife by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,597 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 4,664 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ultralife during the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ultralife during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.39% of the company’s stock.

About Ultralife

Ultralife Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of products for power solutions. It operates through the Battery & Energy Products and Communications System segments. The Battery & Energy Products segment includes Lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin cell and various other non-rechargeable batteries, in addition to rechargeable batteries, uninterruptable power supplies, charging systems, and accessories such as cables.

