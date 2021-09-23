Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Receives $134.26 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $134.26.

Several analysts recently commented on RARE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. UBS Group started coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays cut their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $178.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $106.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

In related news, EVP Camille L. Bedrosian sold 2,500 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total transaction of $250,075.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 7,336 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.65, for a total value of $738,368.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,623,802.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,211 shares of company stock valued at $1,022,767. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 2.9% in the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 4,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 24.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 8.7% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 5.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. 95.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RARE stock opened at $96.49 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.46. The firm has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.07 and a beta of 1.83. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $76.78 and a one year high of $179.65.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.28) by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $86.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.88 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 97.79% and a negative return on equity of 40.48%. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -6.76 EPS for the current year.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. Mepsevii is an intravenous, which is used for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

