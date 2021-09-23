UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) Sets New 1-Year Low at $51.01

UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $51.01 and last traded at $51.74, with a volume of 36982 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $51.89.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PATH shares. Summit Redstone started coverage on shares of UiPath in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of UiPath from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of UiPath in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Summit Insights assumed coverage on shares of UiPath in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of UiPath from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, UiPath currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.62.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.49.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $195.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.72 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that UiPath Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 10,625 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.38, for a total value of $747,787.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 648,716 shares in the company, valued at $45,656,632.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brad Brubaker sold 6,700 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total transaction of $416,271.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,700 shares in the company, valued at $416,271. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 471,052 shares of company stock worth $28,037,145. Insiders own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in UiPath during the second quarter worth $1,521,290,000. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in UiPath during the second quarter worth $806,729,000. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new position in UiPath during the second quarter worth $769,807,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in UiPath during the second quarter worth $409,526,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in UiPath during the second quarter worth $411,517,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.14% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Company Profile (NASDAQ:PATH)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

