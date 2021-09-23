UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) Receives $71.62 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $71.62.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on UiPath from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity upgraded UiPath to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of UiPath in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of UiPath in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Barclays upgraded UiPath from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th.

UiPath stock opened at $53.00 on Monday. UiPath has a 12 month low of $51.01 and a 12 month high of $90.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.49.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $195.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.72 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that UiPath will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Rich Wong sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.20, for a total transaction of $2,528,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,014,802.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 10,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.38, for a total value of $747,787.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 648,716 shares in the company, valued at $45,656,632.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 471,052 shares of company stock worth $28,037,145. 28.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of UiPath during the second quarter valued at about $1,521,290,000. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UiPath during the second quarter valued at about $806,729,000. Coatue Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UiPath during the second quarter valued at about $769,807,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UiPath during the second quarter worth about $409,526,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UiPath during the second quarter worth about $411,517,000. 31.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

