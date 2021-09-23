UBS Group Reiterates “€27.00” Price Target for Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC)

UBS Group set a €27.00 ($31.76) target price on Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective on shares of Grand City Properties in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective on shares of Grand City Properties in a report on Monday, August 16th. Nord/LB set a €23.00 ($27.06) price objective on shares of Grand City Properties in a report on Friday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €25.80 ($30.35) price objective on shares of Grand City Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €24.00 ($28.24) price objective on shares of Grand City Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €24.73 ($29.09).

Grand City Properties stock opened at €22.50 ($26.47) on Monday. Grand City Properties has a twelve month low of €16.61 ($19.54) and a twelve month high of €20.14 ($23.69). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €22.88 and a 200-day moving average price of €22.56.

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in North Rhine-Westphalia and Berlin; metropolitan regions of Dresden, Leipzig, and Halle; and the cities in the north of Germany, Bremen, Hamburg, and Hannover, as well as other urban centers, such as Nuremberg, Munch, Mannheim, Frankfurt, and London.

