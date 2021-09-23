U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.56% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Odeon Capital Group lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.77.

Shares of USB stock traded up $1.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $59.16. The company had a trading volume of 216,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,605,710. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $34.17 and a 52 week high of $62.47.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in USB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,167,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,000,417,000 after acquiring an additional 12,779,463 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,939,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $851,130,000 after buying an additional 5,103,553 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2,912.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,325,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,953,000 after buying an additional 3,215,441 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,552,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $430,261,000 after buying an additional 2,665,153 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,478,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $690,275,000 after buying an additional 2,267,492 shares during the period. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

