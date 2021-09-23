Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $9.45

Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.45 and last traded at $9.58, with a volume of 18752 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.59.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tuya from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 10.78 and a current ratio of 11.21.

Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $84.66 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tuya Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Tuya in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Kirkoswald Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tuya during the first quarter worth about $137,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Tuya during the first quarter worth $206,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tuya during the second quarter worth about $275,000. Finally, Yiheng Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Tuya during the first quarter worth about $254,000. 8.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tuya Company Profile (NYSE:TUYA)

Tuya Inc operates an Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform worldwide. It provides IoT cloud platform that delivers a suite of offerings, including Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) to original equipment manufacturers, industry operators, and system integrators. The company's IoT PaaS enables businesses and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled devices and services; and industry SaaS offering enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

