Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $50.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Turning Point Brands, Inc. provides tobacco products. The Company’s product consists of moist snuff, loose leaf chewing tobacco, cigarette papers, make-your-own cigar wraps and cigar smoking tobacco, cigars and liquid and tobacco vapour. Its portfolio of brands includes Zig-Zag(R), Beech-Nut(R) and Stoker’s(R). Turning Point Brands, Inc. is based in Louisville, Kentucky. “

Get Turning Point Brands alerts:

Separately, B. Riley boosted their price target on Turning Point Brands from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

TPB stock opened at $44.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. Turning Point Brands has a 52-week low of $25.99 and a 52-week high of $61.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.70. The company has a market capitalization of $845.71 million, a PE ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 0.54.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. Turning Point Brands had a return on equity of 51.99% and a net margin of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $122.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Turning Point Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Turning Point Brands will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Turning Point Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.83%.

In other news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 818,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $41,431,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Turning Point Brands by 270.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Turning Point Brands by 89.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in Turning Point Brands by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Turning Point Brands by 231.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Turning Point Brands during the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Turning Point Brands Company Profile

Turning Point Brands, Inc provides tobacco products. It operates through following segments: Smokeless products, Smoking products and NewGen products. The Smokeless products segment manufactures and markets moist snuff and contracts for and markets chewing tobacco products. The Smoking products segment imports and markets cigarette papers, tubes, finished cigars, NYO cigar tobaccos and cigar wraps and processes, packages and markets pipe tobaccos.

See Also: How analysts view the yield curve



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Turning Point Brands (TPB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Turning Point Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turning Point Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.