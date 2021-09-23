Truist Lowers Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Price Target to $190.00

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) had its price target lowered by Truist from $212.00 to $190.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. Truist currently has a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Northland Securities downgraded Five9 from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Five9 from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Five9 to a hold rating and set a $213.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Five9 from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and dropped their target price for the company from $203.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $198.30.

Shares of FIVN opened at $171.04 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $183.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.89. The company has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -240.90 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a current ratio of 4.80. Five9 has a fifty-two week low of $120.66 and a fifty-two week high of $211.68.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $143.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.46 million. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 9.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Analysts forecast that Five9 will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Five9 news, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 1,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.05, for a total value of $193,448.25. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 94,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,751,669.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 6,000 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.79, for a total transaction of $1,252,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,582 shares of company stock worth $10,074,613 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Five9 by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 252,901 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,380,000 after buying an additional 57,011 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Five9 during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Five9 by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 40,885 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,147,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Five9 during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,696,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Five9 during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,797,000. 98.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

