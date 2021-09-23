Tripio Trading 17.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (TRIO)

Tripio (CURRENCY:TRIO) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. One Tripio coin can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Tripio has traded 17.1% lower against the US dollar. Tripio has a market cap of $3.06 million and $408,859.00 worth of Tripio was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002232 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.94 or 0.00055660 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002745 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $59.94 or 0.00133771 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002235 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00012781 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.20 or 0.00045082 BTC.

About Tripio

Tripio is a coin. It launched on April 14th, 2018. Tripio’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,750,000,000 coins. Tripio’s official Twitter account is @thetripio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tripio is trip.io . Tripio’s official message board is medium.com/@thetripio

According to CryptoCompare, “Tripio is a decentralised travel marketplace that provides to its users a direct link to travel providers. Through blockchain technology, the Tripio platform aims to reduce the transaction and operational costs within the travel industries and improve the customer experience when using Tripio products and services. As an example, the travel provider publishes the unique service/product terms on the Tripio platform. On the other end, the users apply to the offer, depending on the customer reputation the travel provider may accept it or not. The TRIO token is the issued token by Tripio. It’s an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token used as a medium of exchange within the Tripio network. “

Buying and Selling Tripio

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tripio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tripio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tripio using one of the exchanges listed above.

