Trident Acquisitions (NASDAQ:TDAC) Now Covered by Analysts at Northland Securities

Equities researchers at Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Trident Acquisitions (NASDAQ:TDAC) in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 31.69% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of Trident Acquisitions stock opened at $12.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.29 and a 200-day moving average of $12.00. The stock has a market cap of $145.41 million, a PE ratio of -110.44 and a beta of 0.09. Trident Acquisitions has a 52-week low of $10.58 and a 52-week high of $16.87.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TDAC. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Trident Acquisitions in the first quarter valued at about $1,743,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trident Acquisitions by 19.9% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trident Acquisitions in the second quarter valued at about $154,000. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Trident Acquisitions during the second quarter worth about $379,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Trident Acquisitions by 14,000.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 13,020 shares during the period. 3.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trident Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more target businesses primarily in the oil and gas or other natural resource sector.

