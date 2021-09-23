Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC Sells 721 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 721 shares during the period. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 162.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 266.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000.

NYSEARCA IJR traded up $2.27 on Thursday, reaching $111.36. The company had a trading volume of 252,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,215,718. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $109.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.78. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $66.74 and a 12 month high of $116.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

