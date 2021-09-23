Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Stock Holdings Lessened by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc reduced its holdings in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) by 6.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 318 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Travel + Leisure were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Travel + Leisure stock opened at $57.20 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.51. The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.67 and a beta of 1.93. Travel + Leisure Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.41 and a fifty-two week high of $68.26.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $797.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.04 million. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 5.33% and a negative return on equity of 21.79%. As a group, research analysts predict that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio is currently -127.66%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TNL. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Travel + Leisure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

In other Travel + Leisure news, insider Michael Dean Brown bought 1,000 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.10 per share, for a total transaction of $52,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director George Herrera sold 650 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $33,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Travel + Leisure Company Profile

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. The company provides outstanding vacation experiences and travel inspiration to millions of owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe; Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands; and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products.

